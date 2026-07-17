Jalandhar turns fortress for PM Modi’s visit

Box: Diversions in and out of city

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From Jalandhar

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Jalandhar to Amritsar: Traffic diverted through Kapurthala and Subhanpur towards Amritsar

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Jalandhar to Hoshiarpur: Traffic diverted through Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk to Verka Milk Plant, Pathankot to Kishangarh and Adampur

Jalandhar to Ludhiana: Traffic diverted through 66 Feet Road, Jamsher, GNA Chowk, Haveli and onward to Phagwara

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Pathankot to Jalandhar: Buses diverted via Pathnakot Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Nakodar Chowk and Jalandhar bus stand

From Ludhiana

Ludhiana to Amritsar: Traffic diverted through Phagwara, Satnampura, Jandiala, Nakodar, Kapurthala and Subhanpur

Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur: Traffic diverted through Chandigarh bypass, Kanika Resort, Mehtiana, Hoshiarpur, Dasuya and onward to Pathankot

Moga to Pathankot: Traffic diverted through Nakodar, Kapurthala, Subhanpur, Nadala and Tanda

Commuters travelling by road in and around Jalandhar tomorrow may need to rethink their plans as major traffic diversions are expected due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment railway station. Rail traffic is also likely to remain affected for nearly four hours ahead of the Prime Minister’s arrival.

A glimpse of the disruption was seen today as road relaying work was carried out on a two-kilometre stretch between the PAP Complex and Jalandhar Cantonment railway station, while security drills were conducted. Traffic blockades caused considerable inconvenience to commuters, with several passengers missing trains. Almost all major connecting roads in the area remained congested, with service lanes also witnessing heavy traffic.

Several city schools, particularly those located near PAP Chowk, have announced a holiday tomorrow due to the expected diversions. Police DAV School and Delhi Public School have already informed parents about the closure.

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the special security arrangements, which will come into force from 11 am tomorrow. Since the Prime Minister will reach the venue through flyovers, traffic movement on both sides of the main highway will not be permitted during the arrangements.

Traffic will be diverted at 31 locations across the city. Alternate routes include diversions from the highway near the McDonald’s outlet through Deep Nagar and Defence Colony; Nangal Shama Chowk towards Ladhewali and Chuggitti; Dhilwan Chowk towards Talhan Road and Paragpur; Lamma Pind Chowk towards Maqsudan and Subhanpur; and the 66-feet Road route towards Urban Estate Phase-II and Jamsher.

Other diversions include Pathankot Chowk towards Maqsudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk and Kapurthala Chowk. Vehicles coming from Nakodar Chowk will have to exit via Ravidass Chowk and Wadala Chowk. Traffic from BSF Chowk will be diverted towards Defence Colony, Dussehra Ground and GNA Chowk.

Heavy vehicles, including buses, will also face longer routes. Buses operating on the Jalandhar-Amritsar route will be diverted via Kapurthala and Subhanpur. Jalandhar-Ludhiana buses will take the route through Samra Chowk, 66-feet Road, Jamsher, GNA Chowk, Haveli and Phagwara.

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur buses will be diverted via Nakodar Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Milk Bar Chowk, Pathankot Chowk, Kishangarh and Adampur. Buses travelling between Pathankot and Jalandhar will operate via Pathankot Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Workshop Chowk, Kapurthala Chowk, Nakodar Chowk and the bus stand.

Police officials have urged the public to follow traffic police instructions, use designated diversion routes and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience between 8 am and 8 pm on Friday (July 17).

The traffic arrangements have been put in place to facilitate the VVIP visit while ensuring public safety and maintaining smooth traffic movement. Jalandhar rural police has appealed to citizens to extend their cooperation, comply with the traffic advisory, and follow the prescribed routes for a safe and hassle-free travel experience.

PM to flag off new

train to Ambala City

Talwara (Hoshiarpur): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the newly redeveloped Kartoli railway station in Punjab and flag off a new rail service between Kartoli and Ambala City under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The event will coincide with the nationwide inauguration of 75 redeveloped railway stations under the scheme. Four stations in the Ambala Division of Northern Railway — Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), Anandpur Sahib, Kalka and Amb Andaura — will also be dedicated to the nation.

In a further boost to rail connectivity in the Kandi region, the Delhi–Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express will be extended to Kartoli, improving travel to and from Hoshiarpur district.

Kartoli railway station has been redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise railway stations by upgrading passenger amenities while preserving local architectural and cultural heritage. The revamped station features modern waiting areas, improved lighting, enhanced cleanliness, digital passenger information systems, better security arrangements and accessible facilities for persons with disabilities.

Special functions will be held at around 3 pm at Kartoli and the other redeveloped stations in the Ambala Division. Public representatives, railway officials and local residents are expected to attend the event. The Prime Minister will address the gatherings virtually during the nationwide inauguration programme.