Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

The crime branch of the Jalandhar rural police have arrested two persons associated with a Bihar-based notorious criminal, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, who is presently lodged in the Amritsar jail for murder and arms smuggling cases.

Addressing the mediapersons here, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rural, Swarandeep Singh said following a tip-off, a police party led by Crime Branch Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh arrested Vijay and Ajay from Highway Road near Adda Bidhipur.

He said the accused had bought the arms and weapons on the directions of Mukesh Yadav, and were on their way to deliver it to some anti-social elements in Amritsar and Jandiala,

so that the peaceful environment ahead of the festivals across the state could be vitiated.

The SSP said a case under various sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the police station in Maqsudan. “After producing them in a local court, they will be taken in remand to investigate how they got the weapons and to whom they were going to deliver,” he added.