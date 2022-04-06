Jalandhar: Two held with 500-gm opium

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: CIA Staff-1 on Tuesday nabbed two persons and seized 500 gram of opium from their possession. The accused have been identified as Jagdev Singh (44) and Malkit Singh (39), both residents of Baba Bakala in Amritsar district. The accused were held at a checkpoint near Bhagat Singh Colony. The police said when they were checking other vehicles, they saw these two men on a truck which was coming from the Maqsudan chowk side. The police said both the accused were habitual offenders as many cases under the NDPS Act had already been registered against them. Meanwhile, their truck has been seized and a case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

Two smugglers held with heroin

Hoshiarpur: Sadar police on Monday seized 20 grams of heroin at a checkpoint in the Chakk Sadhu area. The accused aboard the car were arrested. They have been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Gulua Mohalla in Una, and Ashutosh Sharma, a resident of Pandoga in Una district. The police have also taken the car into their possession. OC

2 held for stealing farmer’s goods

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested two villagers on the charge of stealing irrigation pipes and related materials from a farmer’s house. The investigating officer (IO) Varindar Mohan Singh said the accused have been identified as Daljit Singh and Jaspal Singh, both residents of Bhode village. Sukhwindar Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused stole irrigation pipes and related items from his fields on April 3. The IO said a case under Sections 379 and 411 has been registered against the accused and recovered stolen items from them.OC

Man held with intoxicating pills

Nurmahal: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. The investigating officer (IO) Kulwindar Singh said 100 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Saurav son of Hira Lal a resident of Talwan village. The IO said a case under Sections 22-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. OC

Two booked for kidnapping girl

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked two Nakodar villagers on the charge of kidnapping a girl and confining her.Jogindar Pal, a resident of Barra Bharta village, under Rahon police station complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his daughter and is confining her somewhere. A case has been registered.