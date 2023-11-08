Jalandhar: U-19 hockey tourney to be held from Nov 19

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

The 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament (boys’ U-19) will be held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here from November 19 to November 26.

President of the tournament committee Harbhajan Singh Kapur and general secretary Gundeep Singh Kapur said renowned school teams from across the country would participate in the tournament.

The tournament and Mata Parkash Kaur Cup are symbolic of the togetherness of a family. Six brothers - Gursaran Singh Kapur, Harbhajan Singh, Manjit Singh, Manmohan Singh Kapur, Tirath Singh and Hardeep Singh - started holding the tournament in memory of their parents and decided to keep alive their memory.

The organisers said like previous years, good arrangements were made this year too.

“The main objective of the tournament is to highlight the talent of budding players so that Indian Hockey can benefit from it,” they said.

