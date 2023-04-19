Jalandhar: Valedictory function at PCM SD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A farewell event was held at PCM SD College for Women to bid a warm adieu to the final year students. Principal Pooja Prashar was the chief guest and encouraged the students to achieve their goals. Singing and dance performances were showcased during the programme. Deepali bagged the title of ‘Miss SD’.

HMV participate in Walkathon

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya participated in a walkathon organised by the district administration in association with NGO Phulkari. The aim behind organising the walkathon was to motivate young voters ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh and ADC (D) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa flagged off the walkathon at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Principal Ajay Sareen sensitised the students to their voting rights.

World Heritage Day observed

World Heritage Day was observed at Blooming Dales and Suranussi School to make students aware of various historical buildings in India and around the world. The students painted various historical monuments and participated in an inter-house quiz competition.

DAVIET LIFTS OVERALL TROPHY

Students of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) secured the overall trophy at an inter-college competition, ‘Kshitiz 2023’, held at GNA University, Phagwara. Colleges from different parts of the country participated in activities such as business quiz, electro hunt, cooking competition, Punjabi folk dance and photography. DAVIET Principal Sanjeev Naval congratulated the students on the victory.

Seminar on Cloud Kitchen

The PG Department of Tourism and Hotel Management, Doaba College, organised a seminar on ‘Cloud Kitchen Business’. Principal Pardeep Bhandari said the concept of cloud kitchen was gaining currency in the business world. Sumit Chakraborty, executive chef of Fortune Avenue Hotel, was the chief guest. He shared various tips, techniques and current market trends with students. Prof Rajesh Kumar shared tips on cloud kitchen and emerging trends in the field.

Apeejay students ace varsity exam

Students of Data Science (Semester I), Apeejay College, secured top four positions in Guru Nanak Dev University examinations. Tanisha Arora secured the first position and Ekam, Arush and Arshiya Jairath bagged the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. College principal Dr Dhingra congratulated the students and motivated them to achieve their goals. She also appreciated the teaching skills of the faculty members.

Student selected for golf c’ship

A Class XII student of Police DAV Public School, Gurmanjit Singh Dhillon, has been selected for Optimist International Junior Golf Championship to be held from July 14 to 29 in Florida, USA. Gurmanjit won eight out of 12 matches in the Junior Federation Tournament (North Zone). He received training and guidance from his father, Daljit Singh Dhillon. Principal Rashmi Vij congratulated Gurmanjeet on his selection.

MGN Public secures positions

Students of MGN Public School bagged many honours in an exam conducted by Sikh Missionary College, Ludhiana. Principal Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa and headmistress Sangeeta Bhatia congratulated the students for their achievements.