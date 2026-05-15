Jalandhar village scripts history: India team bags second spot in Street Child World Cup 2026 

The 10-member squad from Youth Football Club (YFC), Rurka Kalan, Jalandhar, has created history in the Street Child World Cup 2026, being hosted in Mexico, by bagging second place.

Advertisement

Emerging Runners Up at the prestigious international event, the boys took second spot, competing against seven of the best football teams across the world cup.

Advertisement

YFC Rurka Kalan emerged victorious over the Egyptian team in the Street Child World Cup football semi-finals, before eventually placing second to Brazil, which won the finals with a 4-2 goal tally on May 14.

Advertisement

Putting Rurka Kalan on the global map yet again, the Indian victory run, till the finals, saw the team bag Football victories against Argentina (2-0), Indonesia (3-0), host team Mexico (6-0), Malaysia (7-0), Borussia Acnur (2-0) and Egypt (1-0) in the semifinals, until they lost the finals to Brazil (4-2).

Almost all team members had their first international flight out of the country with the Street Child World Cup and many are potential players of the Indian squad, coaches said.

Advertisement

The squad includes players from poor homes from across Punjab, who found their calling in football and despite the financial challenges they faced for years at home, finally began pursuing their dream under YFC. Villagers sat glued to TV sets since 3 am to catch the finals, which could not go live. However, cheers rang through the village over the successful journey to the finals.

The 10-member team, which represented India at the event, includes Silas Sidhu, Arshdeep, Jashanpreet, Rajan Jakhu, Sameer, Raminder Singh, Sam Masih, Shamsher Singh Akash (Goalkeeper) and Raunik. The team was supported by Anwar Ali (Head Coach), Harsh Jaisukh Chotalia (Team Leader), and Nupur Nag (Team Manager). YFC hosts one of the most reputed, state-of-the-art infrastructures in the region.

The jubilant team ran out in victorious cries after winning the semifinals (against Egypt) and were patted and lauded by seniors for their impressive outing against Brazil in the finals. Before this, the YFC Ruka Kalan team had won the Street Child World Cup 2010 in Durban.

The team's Arshdeep, who hails from Rurka Kalan, said, "YFC Rurka Kalan stood with my family and selected me for the Street Child World Cup in Mexico. It was an amazing experience that has added so much to our perspective and is a dream come true."

Coach Anwar Ali said, "The boys put up an impressive victory run, competing with the best teams in the world. We aspired for the gold, but there is always a next time and this team is well versed with the demands of an international tourney."

Youth Football Club Rurka Kalan founder Gurmangal Das Soni said, "It's a moment of immense happiness for us. The stunning performance of our brave hearts stands as a powerful example of unity, togetherness and compassion, reflecting the spirit of the YFC mission. Being runners-up on the world stage is truly inspirational and a proud testament to their resilience."