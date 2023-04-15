Jalandhar West rivals now together in AAP

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 14

The spate of inductions in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll has begun changing the dynamics of political equations in the district.

The situation has come to such a pass that all three main contestants, who had vied against one another almost a year back in the 2022 Assembly polls from Jalandhar West (reserved) constituency, have now come together in the AAP. While Sheetal Angural, who had then switched from BJP to AAP, had won the election, his two other rivals including Sushil Rinku, who had contested from the Congress, and Mohinder Bhagat, who was then the BJP nominee, are also in his party now.

While Rinku is now the party nominee for the Lok Sabha bypoll, Bhagat made the jump today by joining in Chandigarh in the presence of CM Bhagwant Mann. All three of them had contested a closely fought election. Sheetal had polled 39,213 votes, ex-MLA Rinku had polled 34,960 votes and Bhagat had managed 33,486 votes. Mohinder Bhagat represents a dominating Bhagat community in the area.

Post today’s development, the locals have been sharing screenshots of the ECI page that carried their result with the comments that it is difficult to understand the political ballgame in the modern era. “The trio had fought against one another so intensely in 2022 that we could never think that they would come together like this in the same party. Sheetal has himself taken Bhagat to Chandigarh for the joining. So, was that actually all a drama,” said Ashish Seth, a local.

Rivals of the AAP have been alleging that the inductions won’t help the party as infighting would intensity and could cause internal damage. “Once the elections are over, the party will face issues as they would begin to browbeat one another for more space and indulge in one-upmanship,” said a senior SAD leader.

In Kartarpur too, the rivals of 2022 including AAP MLA Balkar Singh and ex-Congress MLA Surinder Singh Chaudhary are together now. Likewise, rivals from Jalandhar Cantonment including AAP candidate in the last Assembly polls, Surinder Sodhi, and then SAD nominee Jagbir Brar stand together. Brar had joined AAP about 10 days back in Chandigarh.

Family feuds crop up post inductions