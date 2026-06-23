Jalandhar woman rescued from Oman with MP Seechewal’s help, narrates ordeal

The harsh reality of women being trafficked to Arab countries on false job promises has come to the fore again, with a Jalandhar woman rescued after being taken to Dubai and later Muscat.

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Her family expressed gratitude to Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, saying that they lived in constant anxiety until their daughter finally returned home safely. The victim revealed disturbing details that expose the dangerous reality of human trafficking. She said in Muscat, she saw many girls from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and India living in extremely poor conditions.

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According to her, girls were being sold from one employer to another for amounts ranging from 1,200 to 1,350 Omani Riyals. She explained that on February 14, she left for Dubai through a girl from her village, hoping for a brighter future.

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She had been promised a good job with a monthly salary of ₹40,000. However, after reaching Dubai, the travel agents kept her there for a month before sending her to Muscat. In Muscat, she was forced to perform domestic work from early morning until late at night. There was no fixed time for sleep and no opportunity for rest. Waking up before 5 am was mandatory every day.

She further stated that whenever she expressed a desire to return to India, she was treated harshly and even subjected to physical abuse. She was allowed to speak with her family for only 20 minutes.

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According to her, the premises where she was confined also housed several other girls, many of whom would break down while recalling their families and children. Their only wish, she said, was to somehow return to their home countries.

The victim’s family said they approached Seechewal for help on June 4. Recognising the gravity of the situation, he promptly contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy.

As a result of these efforts, the young woman safely returned to India on June 14. Seechewal said such cases involving young women in Arab countries are extremely alarming and that immediate action is needed to stop human trafficking. He appealed to the public to verify agents and companies before accepting overseas job offers so that no other daughter falls victim to such dark and painful circumstances.

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Girls face physical abuse

The victim revealed that upon arrival, girls’ passports and documents are often confiscated and they are forced to work from early morning until midnight.

They are kept virtually confined inside homes or offices, with no permission to rest or go outside. Many girls do not even know the area or city where they are being held.

Girls from different countries were enduring similar suffering while being separated from their families. They were transferred from one employer to another in exchange for money. Whenever they talked about returning home, they faced physical abuse, demands for money, or other forms of harsh treatment.