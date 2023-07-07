Jalandhar: Workshop on entrepreneurship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) organised an international multiplier workshop on sustainable entrepreneurship under a European Union-sponsored project of Global Pathways in collaboration with Ruchi, a lead NGO of Himachal Pradesh. The executive director of Ruchi, Dharamvir Singh and other Ruchi trainers, Mario (a German volunteer) and Madan Lal conducted sessions to promote innovative business ideas and educate the youth to be future trainers on sustainable entrepreneurship. They also introduced participants to new business ideas and how upcycling of wastes can create employment and profits for young entrepreneurs. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi extended her gratitude towards the guests. Principal lauded the efforts of Harpreet Kaur, head, PG Department of Fashion Designing, for organising the workshop. Nupur Sandhu and Ravinder Sandhu facilitated the event.

World Zoonoses Day observed

Eklavya School organised World Zoonoses Day here today. The day aimed to shed light on diseases that originate in animals and can be transmitted to human. Students of Eklavya School showcased their talent on this event with different activities like cleanliness and art. Children make aware everyone to protect from these diseases by cleaning themselves, prevent bites from mosquitoes and fleas and to stay safe around pets. All students of pre-primary wing participated in the competition with great enthusiasm and fervour. The assessment was done on the basis of their talent. Chairman of Eklavya School JK Gupta encouraged the children to participate in this competition. School Principal Komal Arora and administrator Dimple Malhotra encouraged the children to present the content in proper manner.

Jagota is associate dean of GNDU

Dr Rupam Jagota, head, Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University Regional Campus at Ladhewali here, took over as Associate Dean Academic Affairs and Student Welfare of the Regional Campus today in the presence of teaching and non-teaching staff members. Dr Jagota said that she would strive to take the campus to new heights and that the entire campus should work as a team. Dr Namarta Joshi, head, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr Buta Singh, head, Department of Computer Science and Electronics, Dr Varinder Singh, Dr Nirmala Devi, Dr Komal Mehta, Dr Vanita and others welcomed the new dean.

HMV students conduct market survey

Bachelor of Design Department of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (HMV) conducted a market survey with interior design specialisation students. Students visited to local market producers, dealers and wholesalers along with faculty member Harpreet Kaur. Students interacted, interviewed and analysed interior design materials like marbles, granite, tiles, PVC sheets, HPL sheets, artificial grass and glass. Students got information about granite designs, handmade marble types, latest designs of wallpapers, UV sheets, 3D highlighting wall, PVC panels, HPL sheets, toughen glass, security glass, crystal glass and acid wash glass, mosaic tile sheets and embossed customised wallpaper with price details. Information was very fruitful for students to understand currents design possibilities of market in interior world. Principal Ajay Sareen said the students should have through knowledge about the materials available in the market only then they will be able to create new designs.