Jalandhar: Young fans flock to Surjit stadium for their heroes

Holding posters of their favourite hockey players, a group of young children from Dilpreet Singh’s village in Batala, Amritsar, made their way into Burlton Park, their faces brimming with excitement. The posters featured Indian hockey stars, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan B Pathak and others.

Ten-year-old Agam was particular about how the posters were being held. Spotting another young player holding Dilpreet Singh’s photograph, she quickly instructed her to adjust it.

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“Edro theek kar. Jidda main fadi hai Harmanpreet paaji di,” she told her, urging her to hold Dilpreet’s photograph as carefully as she was holding the poster of Harmanpreet Singh.

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For many of these children, it was their first opportunity to watch their idols play in an international tournament. The experience offered them a glimpse of the world they aspire to enter one day — an exposure that could leave a lasting impression on their young minds.

Mehar Singh, a coach at the Roundglass Academy who trains the children, said they were finding it difficult to contain their excitement.

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“The players are extremely excited. They can barely contain their emotions right now,” he said.

The excitement was equally palpable among a group of budding hockey players from Dhotian village in Tarn Taran. With shy demeanours and eyes sparkling with anticipation, the young players arrived at the stadium carrying dreams much bigger than their years.

Sahibpreet Singh (11) was clear about his ambition: he wanted to represent India one day.

“I have never seen an Indian team player before. I am excited today,” he said, his enthusiasm reflecting the significance of the moment.

Young hockey players from Mithapur village also arrived at the venue, eager to catch a glimpse of the captains and players representing the six participating international teams. As they walked towards the stands, their pace gradually slowed whenever their eyes fell on the posters of the hockey stars. They paused to look at the photographs with awe and admiration, as if trying to picture themselves in those very frames someday.