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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar youth dies soon after being released by police

Jalandhar youth dies soon after being released by police

Was detained in drugs case

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:26 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Mahesh Kumar, SHO, City police station, Jagadhri, said the incident took place at about 10 pm when three persons arrived at the crane service office on a motorcycle. Representative Image/iStock
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A 26-year-old labourer from Buttran village here, who was reportedly in police detention, died soon after being released by a team of Ladhran police post of Bhogpur on Sunday.

After protest by his family and leaders of the Opposition, victim Kali's post-mortem was conducted around noon today before his cremation was done. Victim's father Sukhwinder Lal alleged that Kali was picked by the police on Saturday afternoon. He was brought home where the cops searched everywhere but found nothing objectionable, he said. "Despite our resistance, he was taken to the police post on the suspicion of drug peddling", he said.

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He added, "The next day, we were asked to take him back. I, my wife Semo and our daughter-in-law Kanchandeep went to the police post. They made us sign some papers and handed over Kali to us. His condition was bad. His hands were swollen and there were marks on his back as if he had been beaten up. He died soon after."

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SSP Jalandhar Rural Harvinder S Virk said, "Kali had been taken for some verification. He already had some health issues. He did not stay in the police post for long. Still, we have got the post-mortem done for the satisfaction of the family."

BSP Adampur halqa in-charge Balwinder Kumar and Congress halqa in-charge of Kartarpur Rajinder Singh have sought inquiry into the incident. "He died hours after being released. If he was actually into drugs, he should not have released at the first place", they have said.

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The victim had got married about four years ago. He had two children aged 1 and 3.

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