Jalandhar youth goes missing in London

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

A 23-year-old youth who hails from Jalandhar, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, has reportedly gone missing in London. He last spoke with his family members, who live here in Model Town, on a video call on his birthday on December 15.

An alumnus of Delhi Public School here, Gurashman left for London last year to pursue a Master’s in banking and finance from Loughborough University. He has a UK residence permit, which will remain valid till June 2, 2024. He was last seen in Canary Wharf, which is in East London, in a black jumper with a black and blue beanie.

Gurashman’s family runs a toy store in Model Town. His younger brother, Harjap Singh, said, “My brother had been in London for the past year. We have been trying his number since December 15, but there has been no response. We have brought the matter to the attention of the London Police.” When asked if they were planning to visit London to look for him, Harjap said, “We are trying. The visa formalities are under way.”

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to X (formerly known as Twitter) today to raise the issue and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take it up with the authorities concerned in the UK.