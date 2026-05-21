Jalandhar youth returns from Dubai after 5-month ordeal

Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sofi village in Jalandhar district, has returned to India after allegedly being stranded in Dubai for nearly five months under distressing circumstances.

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He claimed that he was duped by a travel agent who sent him abroad on false promises of employment, after which his passport was confiscated and his salary withheld by the company where he was made to work.

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According to Lovepreet, he had travelled to Dubai on a two-month tourist visa after being promised an easy packing job by the agent. However, upon reaching Dubai, he was allegedly forced to work in a steel company instead. He stated that the company had fixed his monthly salary at 1,300 dirham, approximately Rs 33,000, but despite working for four months, he was not paid any wages.

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Lovepreet further revealed that the working conditions in Dubai were extremely stressful and frightening. During his stay, he also fell ill, but the company allegedly failed to provide him with any medical treatment. As his condition deteriorated, his family in India became increasingly worried and had to send him money for his daily expenses, despite the fact that he had gone abroad to repay debts.

After returning from Dubai, Lovepreet visited Nirmal Kutia in Sultanpur Lodhi to thank Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal for helping secure his return. His mother had reportedly approached Seechewal’s office on April 6, seeking assistance in bringing back her only son. She alleged that whenever Lovepreet demanded his salary, company employees would intimidate and threaten him.

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Seechewal stated that a letter regarding the matter was sent to the Ministry of External Affairs following which the process for Lovepreet’s return was initiated. With the support of the Indian Embassy, Lovepreet was safely brought back to India on May 13.

The Rajya Sabha MP also urged Punjab’s youth to verify travel agents and follow all legal procedures before going abroad for work. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for its timely intervention and support in ensuring the safe return of the youth.