Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 27

Along with biting chill and dip in temperature in the past two days, the city also witnessed poor to severely polluted air on several days in the month of December with the maximum AQI hovering between 350 and 400.

Wrap themselves in woollen clothes to stay warm on the Jalandhar-Ropar national highway in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Malkiat Singh

While Jalandhar mostly saw sunny days and moderate fog in the wee hours till December 25, dense fog started engulfing the district after Christmas leading to near zero visibility late in the evening hours.

On December 26 and 27, dense fog descended on the city in the evening hours, with temperature dipping significantly.

Along with fog, the city’s air quality also deteriorated. The city witnessed one of the worst AQIs of the month at 389 today. Meanwhile, an average AQI of 130 was recorded in Jalandhar today.

On December 24 (Sunday), the city saw the worst air quality of the entire month at 414. The maximum AQI on December 22 (Friday) was 381. The minimum AQI on Sunday was 244. On December 26 (Tuesday) too, the maximum AQI was recorded at 308. On December 20, the maximum AQI was 305 and minimum 210. On December 19 and December 15, the maximum AQI was recorded at 328 and 329, respectively.

On November 13 and 14 (a day after Diwali), the city witnessed the maximum AQI of 500, while average AQI remained at 292 on November 13 and 222 on November 14. A whopping 23 days in November witnessed maximum AQI of above 300. The maximum AQI was above 400 once, while it touched 500 twice last month. The maximum AQI crossed the 300 mark on 11 occasions so far this month.

The district also witnessed a significant dip in temperature in the past few days. Night temperature fluttered between 6 and 8 degree Celsius in the past few days.

Month’s worst air quality at 414 on Dec 24

