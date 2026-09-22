Jalandhar’s Anusha Talwar authors debut book at 12

A 12-year-old girl from city Anusha Talwar has achieved a literary milestone. She had got her debut book 'The Night My Sister Disappeared' published, thus marking an inspiring beginning of her journey as a young author.

The book has been published by Walnut Publications and is available on Amazon, Flipkart and the Walnut Publications website. A student of Grade VII from Ivy World School, Anusha is a young storyteller with a vivid imagination and a passion for writing.

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She has transformed her creative ideas into a published work at an age when most children are only beginning to explore the world of literature. Her debut book explores thrilling fiction and emotions, blending suspenseful storytelling, imagination and youthful insight to create an engaging reading experience.

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Speaking about her achievement, Anusha shared, "Writing this book was my way of putting ideas to paper, sharing my imagination and thoughts with readers everywhere." She shared an overview of her story, "The book is about sisters Aira and Maya Sharma. After a heated argument, Aira's elder sister, Maya, disappears without a trace. As Aira searches for the truth, every clue leads her deeper into a dark mystery where danger lurks around every corner. In a race against time, Aira has to find Maya before it's too late. I am sure that the plot will keep the reader hooked".

Her mother Swati Talwar said, "As a parent, it has been so exciting to watch Anusha's journey from developing an idea and putting her thoughts into words to seeing them transformed into a published book. As a parent, I have always tried to give wings to her creativity while helping her imbibe the virtues of discipline, consistency and perseverance ".

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Raghav Vasal, CEO, Vasal Education, congratulated Anusha on her accomplishment and expressed hope that her literary journey would inspire many more students to discover the joy of reading and writing, develop confidence in their creative abilities and pursue their dreams with dedication.