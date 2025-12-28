DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar’s Doaba Chowk renamed Shree Baba Harivallabh Chowk

Jalandhar’s Doaba Chowk renamed Shree Baba Harivallabh Chowk

Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat unveils 15-foot sitar, shehnai and tabla installation dedicated to 150th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jaladhar, Updated At : 09:42 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat said the statues of musical instruments will not only become the centre of attraction in the square but will also reflect the rich musical heritage of the country. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

A sitar, shehnai and a pair of tablas shall henceforth decorate the city’s Doaba Chowk – which has been named Shree Baba Harivallabh Chowk, dedicated to the 150th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan.

Advertisement

Just metres from the Shri Devi Talab Mandir, the 15-foot musical installations will remind citizens of Jalandhar of the city’s lasting connection to the timeless legacy of Indian classical music. The percussion and non-percussion musical instruments were unveiled on Sunday – the final day of the ongoing sammelan.

Advertisement

Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat said the newly renovated chowk has been named in honour of the sammelan. Advisor to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Chairman of the District Planning Committee Amritpal Singh, Chairman Punjab Agri Export Corporation Mangal Singh Bassi, senior AAP leaders Nitin Kohli and Dinesh Dhall were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

The Cabinet minister said the statues of musical instruments will not only become the centre of attraction in the square but will also reflect the rich musical heritage of the country. He added that under a special campaign launched by the Punjab Government, the appearance of squares and intersections across the city is being transformed.

He appreciated the efforts of private organisations, including Doaba College and Oxford Hospital, for supporting the local MC in the maintenance of the thoroughfare.

Advertisement

Mayor Vanit Dhir said, “The funds for the fixtures, coming up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, were donated by Doaba College and a private hospital in the city. The monument will be a lasting memory for music lovers and a timeless tribute to the sammelan.”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts