Jalandhar’s Doaba Chowk renamed Shree Baba Harivallabh Chowk

A sitar, shehnai and a pair of tablas shall henceforth decorate the city’s Doaba Chowk – which has been named Shree Baba Harivallabh Chowk, dedicated to the 150th Shree Baba Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan.

Just metres from the Shri Devi Talab Mandir, the 15-foot musical installations will remind citizens of Jalandhar of the city’s lasting connection to the timeless legacy of Indian classical music. The percussion and non-percussion musical instruments were unveiled on Sunday – the final day of the ongoing sammelan.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat said the newly renovated chowk has been named in honour of the sammelan. Advisor to the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali, Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Chairman of the District Planning Committee Amritpal Singh, Chairman Punjab Agri Export Corporation Mangal Singh Bassi, senior AAP leaders Nitin Kohli and Dinesh Dhall were also present on the occasion.

The Cabinet minister said the statues of musical instruments will not only become the centre of attraction in the square but will also reflect the rich musical heritage of the country. He added that under a special campaign launched by the Punjab Government, the appearance of squares and intersections across the city is being transformed.

He appreciated the efforts of private organisations, including Doaba College and Oxford Hospital, for supporting the local MC in the maintenance of the thoroughfare.

Mayor Vanit Dhir said, “The funds for the fixtures, coming up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh, were donated by Doaba College and a private hospital in the city. The monument will be a lasting memory for music lovers and a timeless tribute to the sammelan.”