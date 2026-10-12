Hailing from Beant Nagar in Jalandhar, Group Captain Varinder Saini, a fighter pilot with the Indian Air Force, has been been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (VM).

The award was presented to him on the occasion of the 94th Air Force Day at the Air Force Station Hindon by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amarpreet Singh. Gp Capt Saini had completed his schooling up to Class X from St Joseph’s Boys School. He did his Class XII from the DAV College, Jalandhar. He is a graduate of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune, and was commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force in 2004.

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During his distinguished flying career, he has flown the Hawk, Jaguar and Sukhoi-30MKI aircraft. He is a qualified flying instructor and has commanded a frontline fighter squadron, bringing valuable operational experience and professional expertise to his assignments.