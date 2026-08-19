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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar connection shines as India beat Pakistan in hockey

Jalandhar connection shines as India beat Pakistan in hockey

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:06 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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File Photo-- Indian hockey players Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh showing their bronze medal during road show as they arrive in Jalandhar .Tribune photo:Malkiat Singh.
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India’s 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2026 has left hockey fans elated, with supporters now hoping that the Indian team recreate its historic triumph of 1975. India has now entered the next round.

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India won its first men’s Hockey World Cup title in 1975, defeating Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As everyone looks forward to another World Cup triumph, Jalandhar’s deep connection with Indian hockey adds a special dimension to the game.

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Last year, Hockey India marked the 50th anniversary of India’s historic 1975 World Cup victory in New Delhi.

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Four players with strong Jalandhar connections were part of India’s 1975 World Cup-winning squad. Late Olympian Varinder Singh represented India in the tournament, while Onkar Singh, legendary captain Ajit Pal Singh and Mohinder Munshi, who originally hailed from Jalandhar, were also members of the historic team.

Five decades later, Jalandhar continues to make a significant contribution to the national side. Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Hardik Singh and Sukhjeet Singh are all from Jalandhar. The city’s influence extends further, with several other members of the Punjab contingent having trained and developed their skills at the iconic Surjit Hockey Stadium, widely regarded as one of the country’s important nurseries of hockey talent.

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The Punjab contingent in the Indian team include captain Harmanpreet Singh, former captain Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Among them, Manpreet, Hardik, Mandeep and Sukhjeet have direct Jalandhar roots, while the others share a strong association with the city through their training and hockey careers.

Manpreet, who recently became India’s most-capped hockey player, remains one of the most experienced and dependable members of the national side. Former captain, Manpreet has continued to play a key role in India’s campaign.

Sukhjeet Singh’s rise has been particularly inspiring. After overcoming partial paralysis several years ago, the Jalandhar born forward fought his way back and went on to represent India at the Paris Olympics, where the team secured a bronze medal.

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