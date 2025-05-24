Jalandhar’s hub for art and timeless décor

Tucked beneath a well-known South Indian food joint in Jalandhar, down a modest flight of stairs, lies the city’s beloved treasure trove for all things decor – the Venus Art Gallery. A go-to destination for aesthetic solutions, the gallery is the place where memories are framed, styles are celebrated, and artistic heritage comes alive.

Whether it’s mounting a tilla-zari sari into a keepsake, framing a child’s masterpiece, sourcing a vintage panel for the boudoir, or capturing the rustic charm of a country cottage – this quaint, curated space has it all.

This year, on March 8th, marking International Women’s Day 2025, designer and curator Vibha Ahuja celebrated the Silver Jubilee of her labour of love, the Venus Art Gallery. Founded exactly 25 years ago on Women’s Day, the gallery began as an extension of her personal passion for art and aesthetics. Over the years, it has grown into a self-sustaining mini ecosystem, supporting artists and karigars (craftsmen) from across the country.

The gallery is a vibrant tapestry of influences – from Chinoiserie and Art Deco to Victorian, Parisian Chic, and Japanese aesthetics – expressed through a wide array of panels, artworks, and motifs. With a curatorial flair for conjuring order from artistic chaos, the studio offers everything from a gold-embroidered Tree of Life and Sanskrit shlokas on silk screen, to ornate Tanjore deities, vivid Pichwai prints from Rajasthan, Madhubani art from Bihar, and miniature paintings from the hills. Each piece is sourced directly from authentic artists across India.

“My work is deeply inspired by India’s diverse artistic heritage and the incredible talent of local artisans. One of my core missions has been to promote these artisans, providing them with a platform to showcase their work and gain the recognition they deserve,” says Ahuja. With a growing clientele ranging from homes and hotels to schools, offices, and even hospitals, Ahuja has also gained a reputation for championing indigenous Indian art forms. She often persuades clients to move beyond the “British hangover” and embrace Indian aesthetics.

“That British hangover still persists among some clients. People still want Victorian paintings and decor, even where they don’t suit the context. Others are unaware of the vast styles and textures available in Indian art and the magic it can bring to a space. I’ve persuaded many to choose Punjabi, Pichwai and other Indian art – and in most cases, the results are well appreciated,” she adds with a smile.

In addition to promoting traditional art, the gallery also curates and showcases the works of local, lesser-known artists. Many of these contributors are homemakers and amateur painters whom Ahuja personally encouraged to present their work. Watercolours, oils, acrylics, and mixed media artworks are regularly displayed, with fair remuneration provided for those sold.

Her illustrious clientele includes hospitals like Innocent Hearts, hotels such as Sarovar Portico, Majestic Grand, President, and Ramada across Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kangra, and Dalhousie, along with factories and private residences in Delhi.

Ahuja’s creative journey has also become a family affair. “I started my journey as an artist and entrepreneur after embracing early motherhood and raising my two wonderful children. Now they are my collaborators. In the 25th year of Venus, it’s wonderful to have come full circle,” she shares.