Taking strong exception to a construction activity in the parking area adjoining Shivani Park in Model Town, a city-based environmental activist has lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister, alleging illegal encroachment on public land.

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Tejasvi Minhas, president of the Punjab Bachao Morcha, has written to the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Municipal Commissioner, Jalandhar, the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police, seeking immediate intervention to halt the alleged unauthorised construction.

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According to the complaint, unknown persons have excavated a portion of public land outside the park and constructed foundation walls around 2-3 feet high. The site has traditionally served as a public parking area, and any encroachment, Minhas alleged, would further aggravate the parking crunch in Model Town.

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The complaint noted that Shivani Park already has recently renovated public toilets, raising questions over the need for and legality of the ongoing construction.

The complainant requests the MC to immediately stop the construction, verify the ownership and legal status of the land, demolish any unauthorised structure, and initiate legal action against all persons responsible for the encroachment in accordance with the provisions of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the applicable Building Bye-Laws, and other relevant laws.

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Geo-tagged photographs taken at the site on July 24 have also been submitted to the authorities as evidence. The photographs, along with the exact location, have additionally been shared with the Assistant Town Planner (ATP) and Municipal Town Planner (MTP), requesting immediate action before any permanent structure is raised.

Minhas has urged the authorities to treat the matter as extremely urgent and ensure that valuable public land meant for the benefit of residents is protected from illegal encroachment.