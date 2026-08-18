Residents of heavily populated Parshuram Nagar in Ward No 2 near Transport Nagar here say damaged and uneven roads have turned their daily commute into a nightmare with the situation worsening after every spell of rain.

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The stretch is dotted with potholes and craters while sewage overflow and waterlogging add to residents problems. Highlighting their concerns, residents said Street No 3, a prominent road connecting the locality with Transport Nagar and the Pathankot bypass, is among the worst affected.

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Additionally, residents said prolonged waterlogging had further damaged the road surface, making it difficult for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and other motorists to use the stretch. They also raised concerns over stagnant water and overflowing sewage, saying the conditions could create unhygienic surroundings in the densely populated locality.

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Manish Kumar, a local resident, said, “After every shower, water accumulates on the road as there is no proper outlet for its discharge. Many times, we have filled potholes temporarily on our own to even the stretch. Over the years, the authorities have made several promises to repair the roads but the problem continues."

The Municipal Corporation, however, has announced road construction works in the area. A foundation stone for the works was laid on August 13, with the civic body assuring that the work would be taken up shortly.

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Ward councillor Harpreet Kumar Walia said the road construction work is expected to be completed within 10 to 15 days. He said Parasuram Nagar falls under the category of “undeclared areas”, where the Municipal Corporation could not directly undertake works. Instead, grants from the state government are used to fund civic projects in the area.

Walia further attributed the recurring waterlogging mainly to the lack of proper sewage discharge arrangements and road gullies. “I have written to the corporation for the construction of road gullies and ramps along the main road, which is around three feet higher than the adjoining locality, to prevent the rainwater from accumulating on the road,” he said.

For residents, the latest announcement offers hope but they say only actual work on the ground will bring relief from the potholes, sewage overflow and waterlogging that have become a recurring problem.