Punjab’s Krishan B Pathak is all set to return to international hockey after a gap of over 10 months, as he prepares to represent India in the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning October 27. Currently attending the camp in Bengaluru, the goalkeeper is looking forward to playing in his home state and is determined to make the opportunity count.

Pathak, who last played in the Asia Cup held in Bihar, said he was focused on making the most of his return for the team.

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Having missed out on India’s gold medal winning campaign at the Asian Games, the goalkeeper admitted that his absence had been difficult to deal with but had also motivated him to work harder.

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“I felt bad about not being part of the team that won gold at the Asian Games. But I knew I had to improve in certain areas. With the guidance of the coaches, I am back, and I am fully focused on winning,” he said.

For Pathak, the upcoming tournament holds special significance as he will be playing in Punjab, giving his paternal uncle’s family, who raised him after the early loss of his parents, an opportunity to watch him play.

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Originally from Nepal, Pathak’s parents had moved to Punjab in search of a better life. He lost both of them at a young age and was subsequently raised by his paternal uncle, who works with Rail Coach Factory (RCF). With no family background in sports, Pathak began playing hockey at 10 and went on to receive professional training at the Surjit Hockey Academy in Jalandhar.

Even as he celebrates his return to international hockey, the absence of his parents remains a deeply emotional part of his life.

“I feel a continuous void that my parents are not here to see my achievements. But this is a feeling I have learnt to live with. I know that wherever they are, they must be very proud of me,” he said.

Now a father to a 2.5 year old son, Pathak has another reason to cherish his achievements. As he prepares to don the Indian jersey once again, he hopes to turn his return into a memorable campaign, one that will also give his family in Punjab a chance to witness his journey on the international stage.