At just 13, she has already represented Punjab at four national championships, won more than 50 medals and is now set to compete in yet another national meet.

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Jalandhar’s swimming prodigy Pawani Bhatia has added another six medals to her growing collection, further cementing her reputation as one of the city’s brightest young sporting talents.

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Pawani recently bagged two gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the 37th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, held at Delhi Public School, Ferozepur, and organised by the Punjab Swimming Association.

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A Class VIII student of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, Pawani struck gold in the 200-m butterfly and the 4x100m medley relay. She also claimed silver medals in the 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke, besides winning bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay in the girls’ 13–14 age group.

The daughter of physical education lecturer and swimming coach Raghuvendra Bhatia, Pawani took to the pool at the age of three.

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She won her first swimming competition in Punjab in 2018, aged just five, on Independence Day. A year later, she followed it up by winning the North India Championship in Chandigarh at the age of six. She was honoured for her achievements by the then Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and the then Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma.

“We are very proud of Pawani’s achievements. She took up swimming as a little girl, and her dedication surprises even me. She has participated in contests even with a a fever. Whether it sunny, rainy or stormy, she never misses her training,” said Raghuvendra.

In 2023, Pawani won six medals — three gold and three silver — at the 34th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship before qualifying for the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship, held in Bhubaneswar from August 16 to 20 under the aegis of the Swimming Federation of India. She was only 10 years old at the time.

The same year, she also won gold medals at the DAV National Swimming Competition in Noida and the Primary School Games state-level competition in Mohali. Raghuvendra said the absence of an all-weather swimming pool in Jalandhar remained a major hurdle in his daughter’s training.

“For a tournament in December, she had to train in an unheated pool. There was also a time when she competed while recovering from typhoid. She is now preparing for the National Swimming Championship in Jaipur,” he said.