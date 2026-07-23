DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar's Pawani bags 6 more medals in latest victory lap

Jalandhar's Pawani bags 6 more medals in latest victory lap

Making waves: With over 50 medals to her name, the 13-year-old swimming prodigy is gearing up to participate in yet another national meet

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:22 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jalandhar’s swimming prodigy Pawani Bhatia (centre) has added six more medals to her growing collection.
Advertisement

At just 13, she has already represented Punjab at four national championships, won more than 50 medals and is now set to compete in yet another national meet.

Advertisement

Jalandhar’s swimming prodigy Pawani Bhatia has added another six medals to her growing collection, further cementing her reputation as one of the city’s brightest young sporting talents.

Advertisement

Pawani recently bagged two gold, three silver and one bronze medal at the 37th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship, held at Delhi Public School, Ferozepur, and organised by the Punjab Swimming Association.

Advertisement

A Class VIII student of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, Pawani struck gold in the 200-m butterfly and the 4x100m medley relay. She also claimed silver medals in the 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke, besides winning bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay in the girls’ 13–14 age group.

The daughter of physical education lecturer and swimming coach Raghuvendra Bhatia, Pawani took to the pool at the age of three.

Advertisement

She won her first swimming competition in Punjab in 2018, aged just five, on Independence Day. A year later, she followed it up by winning the North India Championship in Chandigarh at the age of six. She was honoured for her achievements by the then Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi and the then Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma.

“We are very proud of Pawani’s achievements. She took up swimming as a little girl, and her dedication surprises even me. She has participated in contests even with a a fever. Whether it sunny, rainy or stormy, she never misses her training,” said Raghuvendra.

In 2023, Pawani won six medals — three gold and three silver — at the 34th Sub-Junior Punjab State Swimming Championship before qualifying for the 39th Sub-Junior National Aquatic Championship, held in Bhubaneswar from August 16 to 20 under the aegis of the Swimming Federation of India. She was only 10 years old at the time.

The same year, she also won gold medals at the DAV National Swimming Competition in Noida and the Primary School Games state-level competition in Mohali. Raghuvendra said the absence of an all-weather swimming pool in Jalandhar remained a major hurdle in his daughter’s training.

“For a tournament in December, she had to train in an unheated pool. There was also a time when she competed while recovering from typhoid. She is now preparing for the National Swimming Championship in Jaipur,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts