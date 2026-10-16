Jalandhar’s Pawani continues victory run with 9 gold medal haul

After bagging two gold, one silver and one bronze medal at the 70th Punjab School Games swimming championship held in Sangrur in September, Jalandhar’s 13-year-old swimming prodigy, Pawani Bhatia, is on a roll. Continuing her impressive run at the recently concluded Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competitions in Jalandhar, Pawani is now all set to represent Punjab at the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan meet to be held in Sangrur on October 17.

The young swimmer has emerged as a formidable force in swimming championships. Known for her consistency and rich haul of medals, Pawani has built an impressive record at district, state and national-level competitions. Over the past few months, she has significantly added to her medal tally.

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At the 70th Punjab School Games, held in Sangrur from September 15, she won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. At the district-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event in Jalandhar, she clinched two gold medals in the 50m and 100m butterfly events. She also secured five gold medals at the state-level DAV Games in the 50m, 100m and 200m categories. Pawani is now gearing up for both the state-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan competition and the DAV National Games.

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Daughter of physical education lecturer and swimming coach Raghuvendra Bhatia, Pawani took to swimming at the age of three.

Competing regularly since 2018, Pawani won her first medal when she was just five years old. Her recent performances have established her among the most promising swimming talents in Punjab in her age group. Pawani said she draws inspiration from her father.

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Raghuvendra Bhatia said, “It makes me proud that swimming has become Pawani’s passion. Her achievements are a matter of great pride for us. She is currently training hard for the upcoming state and national championships, and we hope she will continue to excel in future competitions.”

A Class VIII student of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, Pawani has won more than 50 medals so far.