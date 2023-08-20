Jalandhar’s Samriddhi state champ

Punjab State Ranking Badminton Championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 19

Punjab State Ranking Badminton Championship organised by Olympian Dipankar Academy concluded at Raizada Hansraj Stadium here on Saturday with Jagsher of Patiala and Samriddhi of Jalandhar becoming Punjab champion winners. They will now represent Punjab in the national championship to be held in Hyderabad next month.

Honorary secretary of District Badminton Association and former national player Ritin Khanna said 350 players from different cities of Punjab participated in this four-day championship. Singles, doubles and mixed doubles events were organised for both boys and girls in under-15 and under-17 age groups. Jagsher Singh of Patiala and Samridhi of Jalandhar won the singles title in boys and girls in under-17 categories, respectively.

The winners of this championship will represent Punjab in the national championship to be held in Hyderabad next month. In today’s prize distribution ceremony the chief guest Rajan Berry (Head Jalandhar Division, Indian Oil) and Sumit Sharma (Li-Ning North India Head) distributed the prizes to the winners. Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Berry said that Indian Oil has always been proactive in encouraging sportspersons and supporting such mega events. While praising the organisers of this championship, he said players are the future of our country. Sports teach us to be disciplined and help in improving personality. He also assured all possible help to the players. Punjab Badminton Association General Secretary Anupam Kumaria, Vice President Rakesh Khanna, Naresh Budhia, Chittaranjan Bansal, Shamsher Dhillon, Dheeraj Sharma, International player Sachin Ratti and others were present. The organisers also felicitated the chief referee of the tournament Varun Kumar and the match controller Vilas Hans.