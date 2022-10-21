Jalandhar's sanitary workers protest non-clearance of dues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 20

Today, members of the Safai Karamchari Union raised slogans against MC Commissioner Devinder Singh for not clearing their dues for the last three years.

The members allege that when they went over to meet with the MC Commissioner, he avoided talking to them. A video which has since gone viral on social media, the commissioner could be seen running away from the union members. Bantu Sabharwal, president, Sanitary Supervisor Employees Union, rued, “The commissioner has not been listening to us. Since the commissioner is not ready to give the safai karamcharis money for uniform, so we went over to meet him today again; but to no avail.”

He stated that there are around 1,800 sanitary workers in the city and the MC owes Rs 3,500 to each of them. “We then went to the MC premises and asked the mayor to take up the matter who joined us and assured us that he would call the commissioner,” Bantu added. The union president said the MC Commissioner finally met up with them in the evening and agreed to their demand.