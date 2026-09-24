Noted Hindi author and literary figure Dr Ajay Sharma of Jalandhar has been nominated to the Board of Studies (PG) in Hindi at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, for a two-year term.

The nomination recognises his longstanding contribution to Hindi literature and his association with various academic and literary institutions. As a member of the Board of Studies, Dr Sharma will participate in deliberations concerning postgraduate Hindi education, including curriculum development and other academic matters.

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Dr Sharma is also serving on the Hindi Advisory Committee of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for a three-year term that began in 2025. He is associated with the Central University of Punjab and has previously served on an academic committee at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

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His literary achievements have earned significant recognition. Dr Sharma is among 25 Hindi writers from Punjab who will be conferred the Punjab Hindi Sahitya Ratan by GNDU on September 28. The award honours his contribution to the promotion and enrichment of Hindi literature in the state.

A prolific writer, Dr Sharma has authored 17 novels, six plays and a short story collection. Several of his works have been translated into other languages, expanding their readership beyond the Hindi literary sphere.

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Seven of his novels have been included in university syllabi, reflecting their academic significance. His debut novel, Basra Ki Galiyan, has been incorporated into the MA Hindi curriculum of three universities.

Over the years, he has received several honours, including Punjab's highest literary distinction, the Shiromani Sahityakar Award, the Sahityik Saurabh Samman conferred by the Uttar Pradesh Government, and a national award from the Central Hindi Directorate for his novel Kagad Kalam Na Likhanhaar.

Reacting to the nomination, Dr Sharma said, “I consider this nomination both an honour and a responsibility. I will strive to contribute meaningfully to the academic development of postgraduate Hindi studies and strengthen the connect between contemporary Hindi literature, students and the university system. I sincerely thank GNDU and the Head of its Hindi Department, Dr Sunil Kumar, for this recognition.”