Jalandhar’s sports, leather industry in focus at Investors Summit session

A focused session on Jalandhar-manufactured sports and leather goods was held on Saturday at the Punjab Investors Summit 2026 in Mohali. The session, chaired by Punjab Minister Mohinder Bhagat, highlighted Jalandhar's potential to become a leading hub for sports goods manufacturing, with the minister emphasising the need to strengthen the sector to compete effectively in global markets.

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Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that Jalandhar is globally known for producing high-quality sports equipment. He stressed that with the right policy support, modern technology and greater investment, the state has immense potential to further expand its presence in the international sports goods and leather products market.

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The session brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs and experts to deliberate on ways to enhance manufacturing capabilities, promote innovation and boost exports from Punjab's sports goods sector.

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Prominent Jalandhar-based industry representatives who participated in the session included Freewill Sports Pvt Ltd (Nivia) Managing Director Rajesh Kharabanda; Savi International Director Mukul Verma; Spartan Sports Managing Director Dr Amit Sharma; and Belco Sports CEO Mukesh K Bassan. The session was moderated by KPMG Partner Prasanth Santhakumaran. Apart from the above, Special Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Sarvjit Singh, was also present during the session.

During the discussion, experts highlighted the importance of strengthening the supply chain, adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and exploring new global markets to further enhance Punjab's competitiveness in the sports goods industry. The platform helped bring together policymakers, industry leaders and investors to explore new opportunities for economic growth and industrial development in the state.