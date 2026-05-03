Jalandhar’s Yashika Sharma wins Femina Miss India North Zone title

Jalandhar-based 19-years-old Yashika Sharma has brought immense pride to the city by clinching the Femina Miss India North Zone title at the 61st edition of the prestigious pageant held at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Advertisement

Representing Punjab, Sharma secured a place among the top 8 contestants, marking a significant moment for the state as it returned to the top tier after nearly nine years.

Advertisement

Speaking about her journey, Yashika shared that her fascination with modelling began at a very young age. “I started when I was just 13. I have always been interested in fashion and loved getting dressed up. I enjoyed being on stage and in the limelight,” she said.

Advertisement

Her inspiration deepened after watching the film Fashion starring Priyanka Chopra, which motivated her to pursue modelling seriously. “That time, I was not aware of the pros and cons of fashion industry but with strong support from my parents, I began participating in kids competitions and fashion shows, gradually building my confidence. A major breakthrough came in 2019 when I won the Miss Jalandhar title, which was a turning point in my career, she said.

Despite being active in the fashion world, Yashika has consistently excelled academically as well. Addressing a common stereotype that models struggle with studies, she said she always made it a priority to balance both. “People think if you are into modelling, you cannot be good at academics. I wanted to prove them wrong. I was a class topper for three consecutive years in Class X and Class XII. In fact, my marks improved after I started modelling,” she said.

Advertisement

Recalling her experience at the Femina Miss India auditions, Yashika said her experience helped her to make through intense competition. “There were more than 100 contestants representing Punjab. All of them were extremely talented and professionally groomed. I honestly thought I might not make it, but my experience and practice helped me get through,” she said, adding that belief in oneself played a key role in her success.

Interestingly, Yashika has never undergone formal modelling training. She credits her growth to self-learning and observation. “I learned everything by watching others, YouTube videos and practising on my own.

Whenever I had time, I used to stand in front of the mirror and practise walking in heels,” she said. Her dedication also earned her the Miss Rampwalk title along with five other subcategory awards, which further boosted her confidence.

Now, Yashika is looking ahead to a long term career in the fashion industry. Her ultimate dream is to represent India on international platforms. “I want to win Miss India and Miss World one day. I also aspire to work with top designers like Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi and be part of big global brands,” she said.