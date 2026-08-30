Jamhoori Kisan Sabha to participate in farmers’ morcha in Chandigarh from Sept 1

The Jamhoori Kisan Sabha on Saturday announced that its members would participate in the morcha being held by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh on September 1 to press for the rightful demands of farmers.

Advertisement

The decision was taken at a state meeting of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Punjab, which was held at Shaheed Sarwan Singh Cheema Bhawan, Garha, Jalandhar, under the chairmanship of Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha state president Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala said the Sabha would fully participate in the continuous front being launched by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh from September 1-7 to press for the main demands of farmers, namely cancellation of the Indo-US Free Trade Agreement; prevention of pollution of groundwater and river waters and conservation of water; restoration of Punjab’s rights over water; diversification of agriculture; opposition to the forced occupation of farmers’ lands for roads and under the land pooling policy; waiver of all loans of labourers and farmers; and fulfilment of the demands of other farmers and labourers.

Advertisement

He said the duties of members had been divided in this regard. All preparations were being finalised, he added.

On the occasion, general secretary of the Sabha, Kulwant Singh Sandhu, said the two farmer organisations, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Punjab, and Punjab Kisan Union, had decided to unite.

Advertisement

The decision would be implemented by holding a national-level conference on September 20-21. He said a massive rally of farmers would be held on September 20, in which thousands of farmers would participate. About 750 delegates from different states of the country would participate in the conference.

He said preparations had been intensified by forming committees for the conference. He said the unity conference would further increase the strength of farmers in the state. State press secretary Harnek Singh Gujjarwal said there was great enthusiasm among the people for the unity conference.

On the occasion, Mohan Singh Dhamana, Harpreet Singh Butari, Resham Singh Fellow, Varinder Jeet Singh Puri, Manohar Singh Gill, Santokh Singh Bilga and Major Singh Khurla Pur were present.