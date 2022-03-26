Jalandhar: Jang-e-Azadi Memorial to go solar with 350 kW plant

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

In a significant move towards making Jang-e-Azadi Memorial self-reliant in power generation, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Executive Officer Ghanshyam Thori today visited the memorial where he reviewed the progress of setting up the 350 kW solar plant inside the premises. The project would cost Rs 1.43 crore and would be completed in less than two months.

The DC said the main motive of setting up this plant was to channelise the green energy in the form of solar energy to generate the power. He said this plant could be of great use for the memorial in catering to its power requirements.

The CEO further said that the setting up of this plant would also cut the burden of electricity bill by nearly 50 per cent as it would supply the clean power to the entire complex generated by the solar plant. He mentioned that the plant would prove to be instrumental in augmenting the power supply besides ensuring optimum utilisation of this complex.

Directing the officials concerned to complete this project within stipulated time frame, Thori said he would be reviewing the progress on a daily basis and any kind of inordinate delay in this task would be unwarranted. He appealed to people that everyone should visit Jang-e-Azadi Memorial since Covid-19 pandemic has subsided adding that it is important for us to visit this place to remember the contribution of freedom fighters and pay our tributes to them.