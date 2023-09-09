 Janmashtami celebrated : The Tribune India

KMV celebrates the festival of Janmashtami in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya embraced the spirit of Janmashtami with a vibrant and joyous event. KMV hostel, located in the heart of KMV campus, brought together residents and staff for a day filled with devotion and fun. KMV hostel took the opportunity to make this festival memorable for its residents by organising special activities that resonated with the essence of the occasion. The chief guest for the occasion was Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi. The highlight of the celebration was the matka-breaking ceremony as the students gathered in the hostel courtyard to form a human pyramid, reminiscent of Lord Krishna’s legendary love for butter and mischief. Students came dressed as gopis, the playful companions of Lord Krishna. The event also featured devotional music and bhajans, adding a spiritual dimension to the celebration.

DAV Public School

Nearly 100 students of Class II to V of Police DAV Public School participated in English poetry competition as they got an opportunity to exhibit their talent and recitation skills. The students came up with poems on a variety of themes. Among Class II participants, the first place was won by Tashvi, Sambhavi, and S Dhanu. Aadya, Pavni and Kavya from Class III stood first. Samiksha, Mannat and Gauravi from Class IV stood first. Himanshi, Vansh and Kaira stood first in Class V. The event was organised under the supervision of coordinators Amita, Rashmi Bhalla, Gargi and Kavita. Principal Rashmi Vij awarded the prize winners.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

International Literacy Day was organised by School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. A literacy-cum-donation drive was held under ‘’Promoting literacy for a world in transition’’ initiative to promote literacy among children. Stationery kits were distributed to the students of Saraswati Vidya Kendra, Nizatam Nagar. MBA student Sachin, who is a black belt holder, taught the students self-defence skills so that they can protect themselves in intense situation. Dr Inderpal Singh, dean, management studies, Dr Rupinder and Anterpreet Kaur were the co-ordinators of the event.

Eklavya School

Janmashtami celebration at Eklavya School comprised of folk performances given by the middle school students on the devotional songs. Nidhi gave speech on Janmashtami in which she highlighted the whole life of Lord Krishna. Fabulous group dance performance was given by the Class IV and VI students and melodies group song sung by Class V and VII students. Compering was done by Anu, Punjabi speech was given by Class XII student Damanpreet, Hindi speech by Khushi Verma of Class X student and English speech was given by Manvir Kaur of Class X. The school was beautifully decorated with balloons, charts, torans and matkies to make the event more cheerful and colourful. Director of Eklavya School Seema Handa said that Lord Krishna educated the world about devotion and dharma as well as the eventual reality. Dahi handi breaking ceremony was also held.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

A freshers’ party was organised at Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women to welcome the new students in the college. Being a colourful affair, the fresher bash thrown by the students rocked the day for all the party attendees. The eye-catching moments were the dance performances by the students. Miss Fresher contest was the highlight of the event where the freshers walked the ramp gracefully and participated in games. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, in her address welcomed the new comers. Miss LKCW title went to Manisha. The first runners-up award was picked by Harpreet and the second runners-up by Jaspreet. Miss Charming title went to Anjali and Miss Elegant was bagged by Ravneet.

GNDU Result

PCM SD College for Women announced its result of MSc (computer science) semester IV. Hemanpreet Kaur scored 78.62 per cent and Jaspreet Kaur grabbed 76 per cent and got distinctions in GNDU exams. Principal Pooja Prashar applauded the students and praised the department of computer science.

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

