Janmashtami celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali, celebrated Janmashtami with fervour. The staff and students prayed to Lord Krishna and paid him obeisance. Sweets were distributed on the occasion. Dr Namrata Joshi, Head of the Department, informed the students about Lord Krishna’s teachings which are also relevant in today’s context. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Dr Sukriti, Savita and Ritika were also present on the occasion.

Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld

The spirit of Janmashtami, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, came alive at Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld, as students, parents and teachers donned traditional attire and engaged in a variety of cultural activities. The auditorium was adorned with vibrant decorations, depicting the life and times of Lord Krishna. To the delight of the audience, the children of LKG and UKG performed a mesmerising dance to the tune of popular Krishna bhajans. The rhythmic movements and colourful costumes left everyone spellbound. One of the most exciting moments of the day was to break a “dahi handi.” The day concluded with a delightful feast of traditional sweets and snacks, allowing the children to savour the flavours associated with Janmashtami. Malkiat Singh, Principal, Apeejay School, Model Town, Headmistress, Pre-Primary, Nidhi Ghai, Headmistress, Primary, Namrata Sharma besides other teachers were present on the occasion.

Police DAV Public School

Janmashtami was celebrated at Police DAV Public School. A short drama was presented by Manasvi House in the presence of Principal Dr Rashmi Vij. Through the presentation, a message was given to today’s young generation not to get trapped in the maze of social media and focus on their work. The Principal also urged the students to minimise the use of social media. In the pre-primary wing, students came dressed as Radha Krishna and mesmerised everyone with an attractive dance on the song ‘Govind Bolo’.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated the festival of Krishna Janmashtami. The school was decorated with flowers and swings for the occasion. The tiny tots came dressed up as Radha and Krishna and a special assembly was organised wherein the students presented songs, dance performances and a short role play. To make the day special and memorable, students engaged in various activities like crown decoration, flute playing etc. Senior Principal S Chauhan congratulated the participants.

Sanskriti KMV School

Janmashtami lighted up the atmosphere at Sanskriti KMV School. The celebrations featured a captivating cultural programme performed by the pre-primary grade students, portraying the profound bond between Lord Krishna and his mother along with his cherished friendship with Sudama. The life story of Lord Krishna was masterfully portrayed through scintillating dance performances. Principal Rachna Monga graced the occasion and blessed the young Sanskritians.

Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten

Janmashtami was celebrated with pomp and show at Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten. The students of UKG presented a beautiful performance on the significance of the day. The little performers enacted scenes from Lord Krishna’s life —- his fun-filled childhood and his love for the flute and dance. The students performed Dahi Handi. The lively performance created an aura of gaiety and enchantment. Swami Shantanand, president of the school, extended his blessings on the occasion. Principal Dr Sonia Mago appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to stay attached to their traditions and culture.

The Nobel School

A function was organised to mark Janmashtami by the students of kindergarten. The children came dressed as Radha and Krishna and presented dance performances. The school premises was decorated with flowers, swings and pictures of Lord Krishna. Beautiful decorations were put up to make the event more cheerful. School chairman Prof CL Kochhar, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochhar and Principal Sangeet Kumar threw light on the importance of the day.

CJS Public School

Janmashtami was celebrated for the students of Classes Nursery to II. Students were dressed up smartly as Lord Krishna, Radha, Kans, Yashoda and Vasudev complete with flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. The premises was decorated with fresh flowers. Students danced beautifully on devotional songs. The purpose of the celebration was to inculcate the values of sharing and respect in students. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta blessed the students on the auspicious day and gave them the message of focusing on Karma without thinking about the results, the message as given by Lord Krishna.

