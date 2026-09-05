Janmashtami fervour grips Jalandhar schools

Schools across Jalandhar celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervour and festive spirit. Students took part in cultural programmes, devotional performances and and dahi-handi competitions to mark the occasion.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

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Kanya Maha Vidyalaya campus came alive with festive energy as students and faculty gathered to honour the birth of Lord Krishna. Dressed in striking, traditional attire, the students brought various leelas of Lord Krishna to life through graceful choreography and soulful devotional music.

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Students portraying Lord Krishna and Radha enchanted the audience with intricate costumes, iconic accessories such as flutes and decorative headpieces and classic alta painted on their hands and feet. The event featured vibrant group dance performances, including the traditional Raas Leela, where performers adorned in ghagras of vivid pink, yellow, blue and green danced in seamless synchronisation.

The stage transformed into a visual spectacle during the grand finale, marked by graceful mudras and a celebratory shower of flower petals across the stage floor.

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Police DAV Public School

Janmashtmi was celebrated at Police DAV Public School with great fervour. The event was coordinated by the Yashasvi House, capturing the spiritual essence of the occasion. Principal Dr Yogesh Gambhir graced the occasion.

The highlight of the programme presented by the primary wing was a captivating cultural presentation that depicted Krishna's childhood. The event was supervised by Gargi Sharma. The festival was also celebrated in the pre-primary wing where an enactment and dance performance invoked feelings of devotion in students. The tiny tots came dressed as Radha and Krishna.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School celebrated the auspicious festival of Janmashtami with enthusiasm. The celebration provided the young learners with an engaging opportunity to explore the stories, traditions and cultural significance associated with Lord Krishna.

The students participated enthusiastically in a variety of creative activities, including Krishna crown crafting, flute decoration, colourful matki making and decoration, bookmark making, Krishna idol crafting, and festive swing decoration.

The children created Govardhan Parvat through clay modelling, giving them an enjoyable hands-on experience while connecting with an important episode from Krishna’s life.

Seth Hukum Chand SD Public School

The sacred festival of Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm at Seth Hukum Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School. On this occasion, students won everyone's heart by dressing up in the enchanting forms of Radha-Krishna.

Children came to school in beautiful costumes and gave presentations in the form of Lord Krishna and Radha. School principal Priyanka Sharma extended Janmashtami greetings to all the students and gave a message to take inspiration of love, peace and harmony from the life of Lord Shri Krishna.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a vibrant inter-house one act play on the auspicious theme of Janmashtami, depicting preaching of Lord Krishna.

The competition provided students with a platform to showcase their talent, creativity, coordination and understanding of Indian cultural traditions.

Their colourful costumes, energetic performances and well-coordinated formations added charm and grandeur to the celebration. After a keenly contested competition, Sahibzada Ajit Singh House emerged as the winner.

New Saint Soldier Public School

The festival of Janmashtmi was celebrated at New Saint Soldier Senior Secondary Public School, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar. The programme was presided over by director Sushma Handa.

The event began with Krishna Vandana and Radha Naam Sankirtan. Students dressed as Krishna and Radha mesmerised everyone by presenting Krishna Leela. Through episodes related to the life of Lord Krishna, the students gave the message of love, friendship and righteousness. Devotional songs and enchanting dance performances filled the atmosphere with joy and excitement. The special attraction of the programme was the dahi-handi competition.