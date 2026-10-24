Japanese hockey team arrives in city for Asian Champions Trophy

The Japanese hockey team received a traditional Punjabi welcome, with energetic bhangra performances and dhol beats upon arriving in Punjab for the Asian Champions Trophy 2026.

The team arrived at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium on Friday and took to the field for its practice session, drawing the attention of spectators who were delighted to see an international team already gearing up for the tournament.

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The players began with warm up exercises before moving on to their practice session. Speaking to the media, the Japanese hockey men's team head coach for this tournament said that Punjab was an amazing place and expressed happiness at being part of the event. "We arrived at the airport yesterday and received a warm welcome. We are very happy to be here and we are glad that the event has been organised in Punjab," he said.

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The coach also said that although he had not yet tried the local food, he was confident that he would enjoy it. Amrik Singh Powar, General Secretary of Hockey Punjab described the hosting of the international tournament as a memorable occasion for the state, highlighting its significance for the sport.

"It is a memorable event for Punjab, as an international tournament is being held here for the first time. It will also serve as a motivation for hockey. We are very excited," he said. The arrival of the Japanese team and its first practice session have added to the excitement surrounding the tournament, with the event expected to provide a significant boost to hockey in Punjab.