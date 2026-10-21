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Home / Jalandhar / Japleen clinches triple crown at state badminton championship

Japleen clinches triple crown at state badminton championship

Over 400 players from 23 districts compete in 609 matches

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:52 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Ferozepur’s Japleen Kaur emerged as the standout performer, clinching a triple crown in the under-15 category as the four-day Punjab State Sub-Junior Badminton Championship concluded at Eco Homes, Jalandhar.

Organised by OP Badminton Academy, the championship attracted more than 400 players representing 23 districts of Punjab. A total of 609 matches were played across 10 events during the four-day competition.

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Japleen delivered an outstanding performance, winning three titles. She claimed the girls’ singles titles in the under-15 and under-17 categories, as well as the under-15 girls’ doubles title, to complete a memorable triple crown. The prestigious Sahib and Mayank Running Trophies were won by Viren Seth and Abhimanyu Singh, respectively.

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The winners were felicitated by chief guest Ritin Khanna, honorary secretary of the Punjab Badminton Association (PBA). Khanna said the association was fully committed to the welfare, development and promotion of badminton players across Punjab.

The selected winners will now represent Punjab at the National Badminton Championship, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru in December.

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Final results

In the under-17 girls’ doubles event, Amelia Bhakoo and Ananya Nijhawan secured first place, followed by Dishika and Upneet Kaur. Shivali Sharma and Sonakshi, and Simarpreet Kaur and Tavleen Kaur, shared third place.

In under-17 boys’ doubles, Kaivalya Sood and Shiven Dhingra emerged as champions, with Viren Seth and Zorawar Singh finishing runners-up. Jaskirat Singh and Neil, and Manthan Dogra and Purneet Singh Parmar, shared third place.

In under-17 mixed doubles, Shiven Dhingra and Ananya Nijhawan won the title, followed by Zorawar Singh and Amelia Bhakoo. Arnav Thakur and Upneet Kaur, and Harshvardhan Kalia and Tavleen Kaur, secured third place.

In under-17 girls’ singles, Japleen Kaur won the title, with Simarpreet Kaur finishing second. Dishika and Shivali Sharma shared third place.

In under-17 boys’ singles, Viren Seth emerged as champion, while Zorawar Singh finished runner-up. Abhimanyu Singh and Arnav Thakur secured third place.

In under-15 girls’ doubles, Aradhya Singh and Japleen Kaur clinched the title, followed by Nimrat Kaur Mann and Samaira Aggarwal. Aunika Duggal and Maanvi Arora, and Japleen Kaur and Tania Dhiman, finished third.

In under-15 boys’ doubles, Abhimanyu Singh and Zorawar Singh won the title, with Manan Rana and Vihaan Kapoor finishing second. Naman Mittal and Paras Bansal, and Aarav Dhiman and Divam Garg, shared third place.

In under-15 mixed doubles, Manan Rana and Kaamil Sabharwal emerged as champions, while Anakh Singh and Samaira Aggarwal finished runners-up. Vihaan Kapoor and Aradhya Singh, and Aadvik Bhatia and Aunika Duggal, secured third place.

In under-15 girls’ singles, Japleen Kaur won the title, with Prabsirat Kaur finishing second. Nimrat Kaur Mann and Aradhya Singh shared third place.

In under-15 boys’ singles, Abhimanyu Singh won and Vihaan Kapoor finished second. Harshbir Singh Dhillon and Zorawar Singh secured third place.

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