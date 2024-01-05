Jasmine is medical council VP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 4

In its general body meeting held today, the Punjab Medical Council (PMC) has unanimously elected Dr Jasmine Kaur as its vice-president. The meeting was held under the chair of Dr CS Pruthi, president of the council.

Dr Jasmine was elected in the Punjab Medical Council’s recently conducted polling. There are 10 elected members and seven nominated members apart from four ex-officio members in the 21-member PMC. Dr Jasmine is fertility specialist and clinical director at Nova IVF.