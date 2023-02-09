Jaspal Singh is new XEN

Jalandhar, February 8
Jaspal Singh Pal on Wednesday day took over as Executive Engineer at local Model Town Division.
Earlier, posted as Assistant Executive Engineer at Goraya, Jaspal Singh Pal has served in different subdivisions of Phagwara. On his elevation as Executive Engineer, Jaspal Singh Pal said he would discharge his duties with utmost dedication to cater the needs of the people related to supply of power.
