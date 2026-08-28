Jasvir Garhi resigns as Punjab SC Commission Chief, takes charge of Chamkaur Sahib for AAP

Chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Jasvir Singh Garhi has officially resigned from his position as head of the commission.

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Appointed to head the State SC Commission in March 2025, shortly after he joined the AAP in the same year, Garhi led the body for a little over a year, in an eventful tenure. He has been among the most robust as well as controversial figures to have headed the commission in recent times. His tenure will follow his brand new innings as AAP’s halqa in charge of Chamkaur Sahib constituency, a region where Congress’ Jalandhar MP, former CM and blue-eyed rebel Charanjit Singh Channi holds prominence.

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Garhi said he was all set to pose a challenge to Channi.

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Garhi tendered his formal resignation to Principal Secretary of the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities, Government of Punjab, V K Meena, on the evening of August 26. The next day (August 27), he was handed charge of Chamkaur Sahib.

A prominent Dalit face of the state, formerly as BSP state chief and then with his AAP stint, Garhi’s resignation indicates a new phase in his political innings, where he is being pitted against Channi — the current face of the state Congress’ internal rebellion. Channi has won Chamkaur Sahib thrice (once as an independent in 2007 and twice from Congress in 2012 and 2017, before losing it to AAP in 2022). However, Congress under him, held ground in the haqa performing impressively in subsequent panchayat, parishad and municipal polls.

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In his short tenure heading the SC Commission, Garhi repeatedly courted controversy for his unconventional and bold decisions and summons to political bigwigs — often AAP’s political adversaries.

He famously issued a notice to PPCC chief Raja Warring in connection with alleged derogatory remarks made with reference to the SC community in an audio clip, with Warring refusing to show up, terming him an AAP representative — a stand off which continued for months. He summoned Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over alleged caste-related remarks, following Bittu later issued a formal apology. Garhi also initiated suo motu proceedings against Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa over controversial remarks; got opened a one-of-its kind modern fast track virtual courtroom of the SC commission for quick hearings and hogged regular limelight for his videos reprimanding cops for failing to carry out orders.

Speaking to The Tribune, Jasvir Garhi said, “Wherever the AAP has sent me to strengthen cadres, I have done my best — be it for the campaign at Seemapuri, Delhi (where we emerged victorious) or as SC Commission Chairman. Now, I’m thankful to the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and CM Mann for trusting me with Chamkaur Sahib.”

Speaking on Channi, Garhi said, “At Chamkaur Sahib, it now is going to be CM against CM (Chairman against Chief Minister). I will speak with people on the way. Channi has misled electorates especially by staying mum on the issue of Sajjan Kumar all these years and only issuing a statement after his death, he didn’t even pass a resolution against the murderers of 1984, during his tenure as the CM.”

On electoral ambitions from the constituency in the coming elections, Garhi said, “Currently my focus lies on strengthening the party at Chamkaur Sahib.”