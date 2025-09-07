Jaswinder Bhalla’s team, Food Commission chief extend relief

In a show of solidarity with flood-hit communities, the team of late comedian and actor Jaswinder Bhalla, along with Punjab Food Commission Chairman Bal Mukund Sharma, visited the affected villages of Baghuwal, Kamnewal and Baupur in Kapurthala district on Saturday.

Accompanied by actor Pukhraj Bhalla, daughter Jeenu Bhalla, daughter-in-law Deesh Bhalla, retired Town Planning Director MS Aujla, comedian Deepak Raja, Sushil Sharma, Narinder Sharma, Jyoti Prakash, Navdeep Singh Sujokalia and other members, the delegation distributed drinking water, bread and medicines to the flood-stricken families.

Villagers appealed for the provision of DAP fertiliser, wheat seeds and fodder for their cattle in order to resume cultivation in the coming season. Responding to their demands, Bal Mukund Sharma and Pukhraj Bhalla assured the gathering that fertiliser and wheat seed would be provided next month and adequate fodder arrangements would also be made for the livestock. Sharma urged residents to bring any further concerns to the attention of Jaswinder Bhalla’s team.

The relief visit was also attended by SDM Alka Kalia, Naib Tehsildar Rajneesh Goel, Raj Sher Singh Cheena, General Manager of the Kapurthala Feed Plant, district manager Sourav Garg and other officials.

Meanwhile, in Phagwara, the Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club extended support to flood victims by dispatching household rations, water, tarpaulins and clothing under the leadership of president Pandit Rahul Sharma and general secretary Vitin Puri. Market Committee chairman Tavinder Ram lauded the effort, calling open-hearted assistance to the needy “the truest service to humanity”.

Rahul Sharma announced that the organisation will hold a large blood donation camp on September 14, dedicated to humanitarian service. Project directors Vikram Gupta, Rakesh Vadhera and Prem Gupta informed that the relief work would focus on the flood-affected belt adjoining Hoshiarpur district. Several members, including Nand Kishore Sharma, Rakesh Vadhera, Ajay Aggarwal and Harjinder Gogna, were also present during the initiative.