Jaswinder Mallhi: At 69, beginning new innings as blogger & podcaster

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, September 30

Life perhaps gives chances to everyone to prosper and blossom the way one wants. Jaswinder Mallhi, 69, believes that this chance has come to her a little late in life.

A podcaster, blogger and member of two international Toastmasters clubs, she has recently won several appreciation awards for her extempory skills. Mallhi says even though she got all the comforts that one could yearn for, she somehow could never become what she aspired for. “I lacked confidence and always remained average in whatever I did. My father was in the Air Force and I was brought up by my grandparents. I did BA from Government College in Tanda and MA in History from Panjab University. I got married to an Army officer, remained a housewife and had a son. But throughout, I remained a complete introvert,” she shares her story. It was around 2008 that Mallhi feels that her life underwent a complete overhaul. “My son had got married and moved to Canada with his family. I felt that this was the time when I should get into spirituality. I took a training for it at a centre for 3.5 years and have never missed my meditation time even once ever since. It was during the course of meditation that I got the strength and zeal to do something creative, something that was amiss since my life’s early days. So I got into it,” she shares.

Mallhi says she joined the Toastmasters clubs and started giving speeches there.”But I faced a lot of issues like preparing typed copies of speeches as I was not computer literate. So, I hired a personal computer teacher. She has taught me all the skills in computer that I required. Now I can plan and record my speeches, prepare my podcasts, upload them on Spotify, handle my Instagram page and share my speeches online with Toastmasters clubs in Dubai and Victoria, of which I am a member. I participate in competitions organised by them and have even won many prizes,” she says.

She shares, “I had never thought that at this age I would be getting so much active socially. I have never talked about myself even in my close circles and now I am sharing ‘My Life Story’ with the whole world on podcast.” Ever since she lost her husband Major PS Mallhi in 2017, she has kept herself busy.

“I am doing a lot of reading. I keep on buying and issuing books from libraries and have become a voracious reader. I am travelling a lot on my own. And I completely convinced that one should never stop learning as life never stops teaching,” she concludes her inspiring story.

International day for older persons