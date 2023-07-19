Jaswinder Singh is new SDO, Civil Lines, PSPCL

Hoshiarpur, July 18
Jaswinder Singh took over as SDO in Civil Lines sub-division under city division of the PSPCL on Monday. Earlier, he was working as an Additional Assistant Engineer in Hoshiarpur Urban Sub-Division. Jaswinder Singh, who is originally from Hoshiarpur, has been posted in different capacities at various places.
He said that his first target would be to provide quality services to the consumers, rectifying lapses and redressing grievances.
