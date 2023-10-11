JCT Mills workers block traffic on NH

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 10

Irate workers of JCT Mills, Phagwara, under the banner of Bharti Mazdoor Sangh led by Chandeshwar Mishra, state general secretary of BMS, today blocked vehicular traffic on the slip road along the national highway in protest against the alleged rude behaviour of mill management who are not paying the salaries of their workers for the last six months. Meanwhile, the dharna of JCT workers continued for the eighth day today.

BMS leader Mishra threatened to continue the indefinite dharna till the acceptance of their demand for releasing their pending salaries. Meanwhile, ADC, Phagwara, Amit Kumar said efforts were on to address their problems.

#Phagwara