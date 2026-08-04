JCT Thapar Colony workers hold protest, refuse to vacate quarters

Hundreds of workers residing in the Thapar Colony of the long-shut JCT Mill staged a protest on Sunday against Resolution Professional (RP) Umesh Garg, alleging that they were being forced to vacate their residential quarters without settlement of their pending dues. The protesting workers declared that they would not leave the colony until their outstanding salaries, allowances, provident fund (PF) dues and other legal entitlements were cleared in full.

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The workers said notices asking residents to vacate the colony had recently been pasted by the Resolution Professional. They also protested during Umesh Garg's proposed visit to the colony on Saturday, alleging that attempts were being made to evict them without resolving their long-pending financial claims. They maintained that the issue was not merely about housing but also about their livelihood, dignity and survival.

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The protesters further alleged that the Resolution Professional had failed to make sincere efforts to revive the mill and had not even conducted proper inspections of the cotton and tapestry plants. They claimed that finished goods, raw materials, chemicals, dyes and other valuable stock worth crores of rupees had deteriorated due to negligence, causing substantial losses to the company that could have been prevented through timely action.

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The workers also alleged that employees had been pressured and misled into submitting identical resignation letters without their free consent. They further claimed that political pressure was now being used to force them out of the colony despite the non-payment of their dues.

According to the workers, they have not received any payments for nearly three years, leaving their families in severe financial distress. They said many were struggling to meet daily household expenses, children's education and medical needs. They also complained of inadequate civic amenities in the colony, alleging irregular electricity and drinking water supply and accused the Resolution Professional of failing to honour assurances given to them.

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Meanwhile, INTUC JCT Union president Dharmendra strongly backed the workers, stating that injustice and exploitation of employees would not be tolerated. He asserted that the union would continue its agitation until every worker received full and final settlement of wages, provident fund and all other statutory dues. Raising serious questions over the handling of the insolvency process, he alleged that thousands of workers had lost their jobs and asked whether there was an intention to sell the mill land to corporate interests. He urged the Punjab Government, district administration and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to intervene and ensure justice for the affected employees.

The workers reiterated that they would continue their agitation and would not vacate the colony under any pressure until all their legal dues were settled.

According to the notice issued on July 20 and pasted in the colony, around Rs 114 crore relating to employees' EPF has already been deposited with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), while the remaining process is to be completed by the concerned department.