JCT workers begin chain hunger strike

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 13

Members of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh on Thursday began a chain hunger strike in front of the ADC office, Phagwara, to protest the non-payment of salaries by the mill management for the last six months.

A batch of 11 workers sat on the chain hunger strike before the ADC office today while the dharna of JCT workers before JCT Mill Gate continued on the 11th day today.

BMS state general secretary Chandeshwar Mishra while addressing the dharna of the workers said indefinite dharna will continue till acceptance of their demands.

Phagwara ADC Amit Kumar Panchal said efforts are being made to address the problems of the labourers.

