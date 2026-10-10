JCT workers seek release of pending PF dues before Diwali

Dharminder Pradhan, president of the JCT INTUC Union, Phagwara, has urged the authorities to release the long-pending Provident Fund (PF) dues of workers of the JCT mills in Phagwara and Hoshiarpur before Diwali, saying that the payment would provide much-needed financial relief to thousands of workers and their families struggling with economic hardship.

Pradhan said the workers had been waiting for their legitimate PF dues for a long time and that the approaching festival made the release of the money all the more urgent. He pointed out that many families were finding it difficult to meet routine household expenses, including medical costs for elderly family members, children’s education and other essential needs. The release of their accumulated PF savings, he said, would help ease their financial burden and enable them to meet expenses during the festive season.

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According to union leaders, the Punjab government and the PF Department had given assurances on several occasions regarding the payment. A delegation led by Surinder Sharma, president of INTUC Punjab, had earlier met Regional Provident Fund Commissioner Pankaj Kumar to discuss the release of the pending dues. During the meeting, the delegation was reportedly informed that the case concerning the release of the pending dues was under process and that the amount would be disbursed soon. However, the workers are still awaiting payment.

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Pradhan said that despite repeated assurances, the dues had not yet been credited to the workers’ accounts. He also referred to an assurance given by Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Member of Parliament and Aam Aadmi Party constituency in-charge for Phagwara, regarding the early release of the PF amount. He urged the concerned authorities to move beyond assurances and ensure that the workers received their rightful dues without further delay.

Pradhan also called for the revival of the JCT mills in Phagwara and Hoshiarpur, asserting that the units should not be shut down or sold without efforts to restore their operations. He said the mills had been a source of livelihood for thousands of workers and their families and their closure had caused serious economic uncertainty among those dependent on them.

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He urged the Punjab government to take the initiative to restart the mills or hand them over to a capable corporate entity willing to resume operations. The objective, he said, should be to restore employment opportunities and protect the livelihoods of workers who had depended on the industrial units for years.

Pradhan stressed that reopening the mills would not only benefit former employees but could also contribute to industrial activity and employment generation in the two cities. He appealed to the government to treat the issue as a matter of concern for workers’ welfare and take concrete steps towards restoring the units rather than allowing uncertainty over their future to continue.

Pradhan, accompanied by members of workers’ families, also appealed to the Punjab government not to evict residents living in the residential colonies associated with the mills.

He maintained that workers facing prolonged financial distress should not be subjected to the additional hardship of losing their homes. The union urged the authorities to consider the circumstances of the families and ensure that no eviction action was taken against them.

The workers’ families said that securing their pending PF dues, restoring the mills and protecting their residential rights were essential to providing them with financial stability and dignity. They appealed to the government to address all three issues on priority.

Those present on the occasion included Dalip Kumar, Kusum Kumari, Preeti Devi, Surjit Kumar, Rajiv Chobe, Uma Devi, Sarpanch, Shiv Kumar and others.