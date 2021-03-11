JDA receives Rs 8.1L revenue from colonisers seeking regularisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

Following tough stance adopted by the Jalandhar Administration against the illegal colonies, the Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) has received revenue worth Rs 8.10 lakh from developers whose applications were lying pending with the department for regularisation of their colonies.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator JDA Ghanshyam Thori said this amount has been deposited by two colonisers whose applications were under process for granting approval by the authorities. He said the administration has already taken serious view against the mushrooming of illegal/unauthorised colonies by asking the police department to lodge FIR against such 99 colonies which camped up illegally.

The DC said these illegal colonies not only caused huge loss to the state exchequer, but also inflicted fraud on the people as residents of these colonies suffer problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water, sewerage system besides others.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to colonisers to immediately approach the JDA to complete their under procedure applications by depositing requisite fees and other documentation to the department failing which their applications would be rejected and legal action would also be initiated against them.

He further stated that the developers can contact Estate Officer Chander Seikher on his mobile number 8196040008 with respect to their pending applications so that they are able to complete the entire process timely.