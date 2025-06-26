DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Jalandhar / Vehicle collides with water tanker, one died

Vehicle collides with water tanker, one died

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur,, Updated At : 05:15 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

One person died when a vehicle collided with a water tanker near Bhawanour bus stand.

Advertisement

Pawan Kumar of Mandi was driving a vehicle from Talwara to Daulatpur. When the jeep reached near Bhawanour village bus stand, it collided with a water tanker parked there. Mahinder Singh, a resident of village Chalet, who was standing near the tanker and worked as a labourer on the newly constructed railway line, got seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the CHC, Bhol Kalota. After the first-aid, Mahinder Singh was referred to Mukerian Government Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. The Talwara police took the body into custody and started further action.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts