One person died when a vehicle collided with a water tanker near Bhawanour bus stand.

Advertisement

Pawan Kumar of Mandi was driving a vehicle from Talwara to Daulatpur. When the jeep reached near Bhawanour village bus stand, it collided with a water tanker parked there. Mahinder Singh, a resident of village Chalet, who was standing near the tanker and worked as a labourer on the newly constructed railway line, got seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the CHC, Bhol Kalota. After the first-aid, Mahinder Singh was referred to Mukerian Government Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. The Talwara police took the body into custody and started further action.