One person died when a vehicle collided with a water tanker near Bhawanour bus stand.
Pawan Kumar of Mandi was driving a vehicle from Talwara to Daulatpur. When the jeep reached near Bhawanour village bus stand, it collided with a water tanker parked there. Mahinder Singh, a resident of village Chalet, who was standing near the tanker and worked as a labourer on the newly constructed railway line, got seriously injured. He was immediately taken to the CHC, Bhol Kalota. After the first-aid, Mahinder Singh was referred to Mukerian Government Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. The Talwara police took the body into custody and started further action.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now