Jeweller attacked, robbed of cash, gold in Phagwara

In a robbery on Palahi Road on Wednesday evening, three or four armed youths travelling in a Swift car allegedly attacked a jeweller-cum-money changer, injured him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled with cash and gold worth several lakhs of rupees.

The victim, identified as Gurjit Singh, a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar, was first taken to the Civil Hospital and later referred to a private hospital for treatment.

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According to his brother, Sukhwinder Singh, Gurjit runs a jewellery and money-changing shop in Palahi village. He said Gurjit was returning home from work when, near Guru Ravidas Mission Hospital, a car allegedly rammed into his scooter.

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Sukhwinder alleged that three or four occupants of the car threatened Gurjit at gunpoint before attacking him with a datar. The assailants then allegedly snatched cash of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh and 10 to 12 tolas of gold before fleeing the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the scene and examined the area. An investigation has been initiated, and further details are awaited.