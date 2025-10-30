Jeweller robbed at gunpoint in Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar

A jeweller was robbed at gunpoint in his shop at Bhargo Camp area this morning. The incident occurred when the jeweller's son Vijay had just arrives at the shop.

Advertisement

The robbers stole gold and cash worth lakhs and the incident was caught on CCTV camera. The police have started an investigation into the matter. After the incident, ex-MLA Sheetal Angural and councillor of the area Tarsem Lakhotra reached the spot. They alleged that the police have failed to ensure law and order in the area.

Advertisement

The police are learnt to have rounded up two suspects from the same locality.